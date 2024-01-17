PA awards nearly $40 in grants to help replace diesel fleets with electric vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is awarding 16 applicants more than $39.6 million, funded by the Environmental Mitigation Trust Agreement for State Beneficiaries, to replace diesel-fueled fleets with zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) as a part of the 2022-2023 Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant.

Part of the Driving PA Forward program, this grant was developed under the Shapiro administration to improve air quality statewide by driving transformation from older, high-polluting diesel engines to clean transportation technologies.

“Clean air is crucial in ensuring a healthy environment,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “That’s why we see it as our mission to address one of the most significant air quality challenges facing our Commonwealth—emissions from transportation. These recommendations mark the highest-dollar awards in any round, for any Driving PA Forward Initiative funding program, showing a step forward in Pennsylvania’s effort in reducing these emissions by getting more clean trucks on the road in the communities that need them.”

DEP is awarding $39,605,578.58 to 16 applicants for the battery-electric replacement of dozens of vehicles, including home delivery trucks, refuse/recycling trucks, terminal tractors, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle replacement of two terminal tractors and their supporting charging infrastructure.

The 2022-2023 Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant also focuses on funding projects located in underserved and disproportionately impacted communities, such as Environmental Justice and Act 47-designated communities.

Applicants awarded funding include:

Borough of Munhall – $1,681,008

Replace (3) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with (3) battery-electric refuse trucks

Install (1) DC fast charger with (3) charging plugs

City of Chester – $1,575,074

Replace (3) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with BEVs

Install (1) DC fast charger and (2) Level 2 EV charging plugs

City of Erie – $3,120,000

Replace (5) eligible Class 8 refuse collection trucks with BEVs

Install (1) Level 2 and (3) DC fast EV chargers

Day & Ross USA Inc. – $1,883,161

Replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs

Install (2) DC fast EV chargers

Freight Equipment Leasing LLC – $2,162,177

Replace (6) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs

Install (4) DC fast EV chargers

Legend Equipment Leasing LLC – $2,304,394

Replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs

Install (3) DC fast EV chargers

Loomis Armored US LLC – $1,322,109

Replace (6) eligible Class 6 armored trucks with BEV trucks

Install (3) EV chargers

Pennsylvania State University – $3,305,011

Replace (5) eligible Class 6 and Class 7 box trucks with BEV box trucks

Install (4) DC fast EV chargers and one Level 2 EV charging plug at (3) home-base locations across the main campus

PGT Holdings Inc. – $3,289,500

Replace (10) eligible Class 8 short-haul tractors with (8) battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and (2) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV)

Install (8) DC fast charger plugs and will maintain (2) mobile hydrogen fueling units

Pro Disposal Inc. – $6,190,500

Replace (16) eligible Class 8 refuse trucks with BEVs

Install (16) DC fast charging plugs

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority – $1,684,462

Replace (6) eligible freight and delivery trucks with BEV trucks

Install supporting EV charging infrastructure

SQ Trucking, Inc. – $523,221

Replace (4) eligible Class 4/5 home delivery step vans with battery-electric vehicles (BEV)

Sysco Leasing LLC – $3,975,000

Replace (10) eligible Class 8, short-haul, semi-tractors with BEVs

Install (10) DC fast charging plugs

Tri-County Industries Inc. – $2,785,505

Replace (5) eligible Class 8 refuse trucks with BEVs

Install (3) Level 2 EV chargers and (1) DC fast EV charger

Watsontown Trucking Co. – $1,799,620

Replace (5) eligible Class 8 freight trucks with BEVs

Install (2) DC fast EV chargers

Wilsbach Distributors, Inc. – $2,004,833

Replace (5) eligible beverage delivery vehicles with BEVs

Install (2) DC fast EV chargers