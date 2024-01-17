Remote Area Medical receives donated truck from Transport Enterprise Leasing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL) has donated a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia to Remote Area Medical (RAM) to power the nonprofit’s free pop-up clinics, according to TEL CFO Victor Duggard.

The truck, valued at $85,000, will be used to transport RAM’s mobile clinic to locations throughout regions where the charity provides medical, dental and vision care to the uninsured and underserved.

“There is a tremendous need for medical services for individuals without insurance or the money to get medical services in our society. This is where RAM fills the void,” Duggard said. “Partnering with a great organization like this is a great way for us to give back in our community.”

Founded in 1985, RAM has recruited more than 196,000 volunteer providers and support staff over the years to treat nearly 1 million people, delivering free health care services valued at more than $195 million, according to the organization’s estimates. Some clinics provide care through on-site providers, while others deliver care via telehealth services in Tennessee.

“RAM is grateful for this generous donation from Transport Enterprise Leasing,” said RAM COO Chris Hall. “This commercial truck will allow us to continue to provide free, quality health care to those in need across the United States.

“As we expand our services and number of clinics, our fleet of tractor-trailers becomes an ever-growing, important aspect of delivering the care that countless individuals are seeking,” he continued. “Barriers exist for our patients in many different ways. With this truck, we are able to continue to remove those barriers that stand in the way of access to healthcare.”

Dozens of clinics are scheduled for the coming months in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and in states as far away as Alaska. For more information about RAM, click here.