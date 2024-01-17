Omar Shamsie joins Odyssey Logistics as CCO

DANBURY, Conn. — Odyssey Logistics has appointed Omar Shamsie as its new chief commercial officer. Shamsie will focus on driving strategic sales growth, vertical market development and cross-sell initiatives to deepen customer relationships and drive new business.

“Bringing Omar on board is a significant step for us. His expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate our enterprise clients’ operations and serve them more strategically,” said Hans Stig Moller, CEO of Odyssey Logistics.

“Omar’s approach is not just about technology; it’s about understanding and solving the real-world complexities our clients face,” Moller continued. “With his leadership, we’re poised to deliver more holistic solutions and proactive support, helping our clients navigate market challenges with confidence.”

Before joining Odyssey, Shamsie worked at Maersk a global integrated logistics company. During his three decades of service there, he rose through the ranks, holding several senior international leadership positions in 10 different countries. He was most recently the area managing director of Maersk in Canada. Before that, he was president of Maersk Line’s North America region, based in New Jersey.

A statement released by Odyssey describes Shamsie as “a people-first leader who is very customer focused.” He attended the advanced management program at Duke University in North Carolina and the executive leadership program at Stanford University in California.

“Odyssey leads the industry in providing multimodal solutions, and I’m eager to help our clients boost their supply chain operations,” Shamsie said. “What drew me to Odyssey is its adaptable approach — providing several options and value-adding solutions to clients.”