Peterbilt’s Denton plant celebrates milestone production of 750,000th truck

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt is celebrating a production milestone at its Texas manufacturing facility — the 750,000th truck, a Model 579, has rolled off the assembly line since the plant’s opening in 1980.
Peterbilt presented TMC Transportation Inc. with the keys to the Model 579 at the Denton plant on Nov. 14. TMC, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is the nation’s largest privately held flatbed carrier and runs a 100% Peterbilt fleet.
According to a statement issued by Peterbilt, TMC is recognized as a premier flatbed carrier and is known for its highly trained drivers, impeccably maintained equipment and unwavering dedication to quality and customer service.
“TMC demands excellence when it comes to our equipment. Peterbilt trucks are meticulously specified for high performance and driver comfort to meet that demand,” said Jason Webb, TMC Transportation’s executive vice president of asset management. “It’s a great honor to receive this Model 579 and 750,000th truck assembled at the Denton manufacturing plant. We celebrate this significant milestone with Peterbilt and Allstate Peterbilt Dealer Group, our outstanding partner.”
The Model 579 is known for its technological advancements and distinctive styling, and promises optimal driver comfort, aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.
“Peterbilt and our world-class employees are proud to present TMC with the 750,000th truck built at our Denton factory,” said Jason Skoog, general manager of Peterbilt and vice president of PACCAR. We recognize the importance of providing products tailored to meet our customer’s unique specifications with the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Delivering this Model 579 to TMC for their all-Peterbilt fleet is a special recognition of our multi-decade partnership.”
