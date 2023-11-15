Preliminary reports show used truck sales contracted in October

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Based on preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes (+10% month over month), it appears buyers are eager to take advantage of lower prices. In total, however, the used truck industry contracted in October, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

Compared to September 2023, average retail price and age were flat, with miles up 1%. Compared to October 2022, volumes increased 27%, but price, mile and age saw declines.

“The gain in retail volumes stood in stark contrast to the other channels. Auctions were 62% lower month over month, while wholesale transactions fell 15% month over month,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research.

“In total, the used truck industry contracted, with preliminary same dealer sales dropping 38% month over month,” he continued. “Historically, October is the best sales month of the year, averaging 9% above normal and 3.4% higher than September. However, shifting auction volumes are rapidly impacting overall seasonality.”

ACT’s Classes 3-8 Used Truck report provides data on the average selling price, miles and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs — Freightliner (Daimler), Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar), International (Navistar), and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).