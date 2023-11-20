Range Energy touts new electric trailer’s fuel savings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Range Energy, a company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, has announced preliminary third-party testing results showing its technology enables up to 36.9% fuel efficiency gains (+3.25 MPG) for semi-trucks.

Testing was conducted on a 25.5-mile urban/highway loop at approximately 59,000 pounds GVW and 60 MPH top speeds across multiple scenarios, including stop/go and steady-speed portions, according to a news release.

The fuel economy testing conducted by Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS), “demonstrates meaningful progress towards rapidly reducing the emissions of the commercial trucking sector as well as helping fleet operators meet emerging emissions reductions targets and bring down their cost-per-mile regardless of their duty cycle,” the news release stated.

“Achieving 36.3% efficiency improvements proves to the trucking industry how important and overlooked trailers are to enhancing efficiency and lowering emissions for our industry. Range is the first electrification platform to actually prove this level of efficiency benefit, and we anticipate these numbers will only improve as we begin testing with production quality parts versus prototype components,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder of Range Energy.

The trailer uses a “smart kingpin,” which is a standard connecter but with sensors to detect lateral loads from accelerating and braking.

The smart kingpin detects how much force is needed in real time and engages the rear-axle electric motor to reduce the load on the diesel engine.

“We were impressed with the Range trailer. Whether a fleet wants to reduce fuel usage or increase BEV range, this system provides unique opportunities over a traditional trailer — and by a large amount when considering it achieved 36.3% fuel savings, said Daryl Bear, chief operating officer at MVT Solutions. “Our drivers also liked the Range trailer; reporting it pulled easier and felt lighter. Naturally, there is a trade-off with electric charging and additional weight so it may not suit every fleet but for those considering the EV (electric vehicle) direction, Range is worth talking to,” Daryl Bear, COO, MVT Solutions.