Zonar announces addition of bird’s eye-view for tire pressure management

SEATTLE — Zonar announced Monday the integration of bird’s eye-view from Continental’s ContiConnect Live Integrated tire pressure management system into Zonar’s web portal Ground Traffic Control®.

This integration allows dispatch and technicians to see tire pressure and temperature alerts for every tire on every rig, whenever an issue is detected. With birds-eye view, they can also see status on the exact tire that is low.

ContiConnect Live Integrated generates tire pressure alerts directly to the Ground Traffic Control web portal, creating a one stop shop for fleet management. Drivers also can view the vehicle’s current tire pressure on their in-cab tablet.

With these insights in hand, fleet managers and drivers can make data-driven decisions to improve the safety and efficiency of their operations and ensure that all their tires are properly inflated. Underscoring the safety and efficiency of properly inflated tires, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) studies have shown the following:

70,584 tire-flat and/or audible air leak inspection violations in 2020 – FMCSA

69,656 tire depth violations in 2020 – FMCSA

612 deaths in 2019 from tire-related crashes – NHSTA

Additionally, according to the NHTSA, vehicles driving on tires underinflated by more than 25% are three times more likely to be involved in a crash related to tire problems than vehicles with proper inflation. Additionally, tires underinflated up to 25% run the risk of overheating, leading to failure, and at the very least adversely affecting handling and tread life.

“If a tire’s pressure is off, it causes the vehicle to burn extra fuel and puts the vehicle at risk of an accident,” Mike Byington, vice president and general manager of the after-channel market at Zonar, said. “This integration between ContiConnect Live and Zonar will enhance our customer’s safety and increase their ROI through a longer tire lifespan.”

Zonar will be showcasing the ContiConnect Live integration with Ground Traffic Control along with FaultIQ™, its predictive maintenance platform and MobileCommand™, its driver workflow platform, at ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting, March 7-10, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando in booth 446.