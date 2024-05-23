Institute a comprehensive safety plan to help ensure fleet safety – Part 2

I’m sure my riveting column about strategically interviewing candidates as part of your comprehensive safety plan is what’s drawn you back for the highly anticipated Part 2. (Thanks to both of you for contributing to my delusions of grandeur.)

But on to business.

Now that you eliminated some of the knuckleheads through the recruiting process discussed in Part 1 (if you missed it, click here), let’s talk about safety training. I’ve taken the liberty of anticipating some of the most-asked questions on the topic. If you have additional thoughts or questions, let me know.

When should safety training start?

I don’t pretend to be the most tech-savvy person, but like many people my age, I’ve allowed myself to be dragged along by the younger generation. I’ve been assured the constant change and updates to our technology is an inevitable part of being a successful business.

While I will not give specific recommendations on systems, I’m aware many training platforms now offer the option of assigning videos and training materials before candidates even show up to orientation. Drug testing is more commonly completed in advance now too.

However, training in advance might seem like a heavy, and even wasteful, administrative burden.

“Why would I invest in training up front when 20% of my candidates may not even show up to orientation?” you ask.

That’s a fair point — but let’s debate it for a minute.

Human nature dictates that the more time we invest in something, the more committed we become to seeing it through. In addition, when exposed to the same information multiple times, we’re more apt to like it, to believe it and (this is very important) remember it. We see this in advertising, news, music and popular culture in general.

So, do I believe providing safety training before orientation could improve your show rate with more prepared candidates who better understand and are interested in the work you’ll ask them to do? Absolutely.

“I thought this was a safety article, not a psychology article!” I can hear you saying.

Right! Let’s get back on track. Next question….

What topics make sense for advance safety training?

Training materials showcasing your unique safety protocols for your company’s equipment and freight would be a great introduction.

This shows recruits how you stand out and starts drilling the information they’ll need to have to be successful at your specific company. These are things they very likely did not learn in CDL school or at another company.

For more general training, Smith System training or DOT regulation training can benefit drivers at any company. Providing these training opportunities in advance also reinforces to candidates that you have a core value for safety. Ideally, it also helps further narrow your pool to those who share a value for safety or at least for learning.

If the training is presented by your safety team with photos or videos, you have the added benefit that it will acquaint your future drivers with your team early on, making them more accessible and familiar.

How many times have you had a driver make a costly mistake because they were afraid to call the safety director and admit they didn’t know what to do? The more familiar employees are with your safety team members, the less intimidating it will be to make that call in the future.

On the other hand, I wouldn’t be worth my salt as a lawyer if I didn’t caution you to be VERY thoughtful when choosing what you put into writing or record as you prepare these materials.

While it’s great for your safety team to be personable and approachable, your company should never seem cavalier about safety. Any safety training you provide could be scrutinized in the event of a lawsuit. You should be comfortable with showing any piece of your training (possibly cut down and taken out of context) to a jury. Getting the opinion of an attorney who’s knowledgeable in transportation lawsuits and verdicts could save you from making a well-intentioned mistake when attempting to connect with your drivers.

How will we make sure these materials are even completed?

Well, that depends on your systems and your company culture.

Some training platforms can track a student’s progress and determine whether a video session was played in its entirety or was closed out early. You could also build out quizzes to measure trainees’ comprehension.

As far as incentives go, I’m a “use-a-carrot-instead-of-a-stick” guy.

Perhaps those who complete their videos are first up to be placed in a truck, or get first pick of a truck. Maybe they get a bonus at the beginning or end of orientation, or maybe offer a free shirt or hat or other item that will be useful on the truck.

If you’re more of a “stick” person (with the word stick meaning reprimands, not the drawing) and can build the administration to track it, you might require that training be completed before scheduling orientation or purchasing the applicant’s transportation to orientation.

You’ll certainly want to work out this piece before you get started. There is no sense developing safety training no one will complete.

One last note:

While I’m writing these articles in the order a candidate enters and moves through your company, this is not necessarily a step-by-step chronological guide for implementation. If you enhance your safety-mindedness at any step in the career of an employee at your company, I’m sure you’ll reap benefits.

If you missed Step 1, which offers suggestions for interviewing prospective employees, I recommend you click here to catch up. It’s important to find out about a candidate’s attitude about safety in addition to checking their safety history.

Watch for Step 3 in the next Ask the Attorney column.

