‘Volvo on Demand’ initiative aims to help fleets adopt Class 8 BEVs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In an effort to help fleets incorporate Class 8 battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) and Volvo Financial Services (VFS) have launched the Volvo on Demand initiative.

According to a May 20 press release, the initiative provides qualified customers with flexible term options as short as 12 months on Volvo VNR Electric trucks. The program also includes Volvo’s Gold Contract and offers the option to bundle vehicle insurance for physical damage and collision, route planning and optimization guidance, as well as consultation to find the best charging solution and incentives that might be available.

“Volvo on Demand is the easiest way for customers to add a battery-electric truck to their fleet by providing the ability to test the technology and understand the requirements to operate an electric fleet without a substantial upfront investment,” said Charles Carter, vice president of services and solutions for Volvo Financial Services.

“Volvo on Demand offers peace of mind to customers who are just beginning their electromobility journey, managing the unknowns and uncertainties of how to best run and scale electric trucks in their operations,” he continued. “We see this solution being exceptionally beneficial to many segments including drayage, regional haul, last mile and smaller fleets, who are tasked with delivering more sustainable transportation solutions for their customers.”

According to VFS, customers who qualify for the Volvo on Demand initiative “can minimize the upfront investment associated with transitioning to battery-electric trucks and free up credit lines that can be used towards business growth.” In addition, the initiative promises a competitive mileage rate during the contract term. Customers receive a single monthly invoice that covers all selected services, charging hardware and insurance.

VFS is kick-starting the Volvo on Demand program with 25 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, including twenty 6×4 tractors with the six-battery configuration and five 4×2 tractors with the four-battery configuration.

The program is available in regions of the U.S. that are near Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle dealerships. There are 59 dealer locations across 31 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

“Today we have customers who’ve successfully deployed the VNR Electric and are continuing to seek ways to scale their operations to include more of these trucks,” said Jared Ruiz, regional vice president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We have a number of customers who have expressed interest in adding the VNR Electric to their operation but want to understand how it will fit within their specific applications.”

Ruiz says the Volvo on Demand program allows customers to become familiar with the VNR Electric before making a large upfront investment.

“With Volvo on Demand customers can get a single truck or a few trucks with portable 50 kWh chargers to gain real world experience while making plans to scale, including accounting for potential lead times on charging infrastructure installation, with flexible payment terms,” he said. “We see this program as the next evolution in scaling electromobility solutions by offering unmatched financial flexibility to our customers.”