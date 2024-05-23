PGT Trucking honors more than 150 safe drivers

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than 150 safe drivers were recognized by PGT Trucking Inc. during the company’s annual awards event, held at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, May 18. For more than 20 years, PGT has hosted the ceremony to honor the company’s drivers, office staff and their guests.

Honorees included 46 Million-Mile Drivers, 104 Safe Drivers and 24 Premier Professionals. According to a statement released by the carrier, these drivers are “prime examples of excellence at PGT Trucking and throughout the transportation industry.”

To achieve Million-Mile status at PGT, drivers must drive 1 million miles or more without a safety incident. PGT’s Safe Drivers are those who have driven for the company for more than five years, but less than 1 million miles, without a safety incident. Drivers honored as Premier Professionals are the safest, most reliable drivers in the company’s fleet, who consistently maintain superior performance levels.

“Every year, we honor the numerous proud Professional Million-Mile and Safe Drivers who play a significant role in the overall success of PGT,” said Pat Gallagher, CEO of PGT Trucking. “No matter the circumstances, these drivers remain committed to delivering each load in a safe and timely manner. It is their hard work and dedication that gives PGT the reputation we have today.”

This year’s top award winners include:

Bob Cowart, Terminal Manager of the Year;

Sam Thompson-Graves, recipient of the Bill Wright Award for Team Player of the Year;

David Legendre and Cole Welham, PGT’s MVPs of the Year;

Paul Vargo, recipient of the President’s Award;

Angelo Villavicencio, Safety Professional of the Year;

Ross Tindall, recipient of the David Levin Award for Company Driver of the Year;

Bogdan Yakimiv, recipient of the Harry “Buster” Barnes Award for Independent Contractor of the Year;

Josh Myers, Rookie Driver of the Year;

Dustin Show, Certified PRO Trainer of the Year; and

Steve Corfee, recipient of the Terry “Kuz” Kusniar Award for Premier Professional Driver of the Year.

Three new Million-Mile Drivers were recognized this year: Keith Ackerman, Raymundo Barboza and Ken McKinney. In addition, Million-Mile Driver William Redding won this year’s grand prize — a brand-new Ford-150 pickup.

“Our Million-Mile and Safe Drivers show an unwavering commitment to safety, setting the standard for excellence across the PGT fleet,” said Gregg Troian, president of PGT Trucking. “These proud professionals stand above the rest at PGT, and I am immensely proud of their accomplishments.”