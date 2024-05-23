Multi-Service Fuel Card’s Jessica Dotson appointed to WIT Foundation board

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Jessica Dotson, director of business development for Multi-Service Fuel Card, has been appointed to the board of directors for the Women In Trucking Foundation.

The Women In Trucking Foundation, an arm of the Women In Trucking association, is a nonprofit organization that supports ambitious students, drivers and professionals in the trucking industry who seek to grow their skills through classroom and vocational training.

“I am truly honored and excited to join the Women In Trucking Foundation board,” Dotson said. “This opportunity not only allows me to contribute to a cause I’m deeply passionate about, but it also empowers me to be a catalyst for change amongst women within the industry. I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and drive meaningful change alongside my fellow board members.”

Dotson, who is co-owner of Dotson Transportation and the wife of an owner-operator, joined Multi-Service Fuel Card in 2018 to spearhead the development of the company’s account management team.

A statement from Multi-Service Fuel Card describes Dotson as a professional who has a passion for the trucking industry and has a mission to foster positive change and growth within the trucking industry.

“I’m incredibly proud to see Jessica Dotson appointed to the Women in Trucking Foundation Board,” said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi-Service Fuel Card. “Her dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within our industry aligns perfectly with our company’s values. I have no doubt that she will bring invaluable insights and leadership to the board, further advancing the cause of gender equality in trucking.”