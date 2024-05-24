Lion Electric’s new Class 8 tractor roars onto the scene

LAS VEGAS — Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer specializing in zero-emission electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses, unveiled the Lion8 tractor, an all-electric Class 8 commercial truck, during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, held May 20-23 in Las Vegas.

“The Lion8 Tractor embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility in modern freight transportation,” said Marc Bedard, founder and CEO of Lion. “We are thrilled to introduce a vehicle that not only meets but surpasses the rigorous demands of today’s transportation needs as it sets a new standard in the EV truck market, combining performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Our purpose-built electric vehicles stand as the cornerstone of our vision for a sustainable future.”

The new Lion8 tractor, expected to be commercially available mid-2024, will roll out with the highest gross combination weight rating (GCWR) in the EV truck sector, at 127,000 lbs.

According to a press release issued by the company, the battery capacity will amp up to 630 kWh using Lion’s Heavy-Duty battery packs, providing a range of up to 275 miles. In addition, Lion promises that charging the tractor to 80% state of charge (SOC) at maximum power can be accomplished in approximately 1.5 hours, “ensuring maximum productivity.”

The rig features a 6×4 axle configuration with two integrated 2-speed eAxles, which the company says ensures optimized power distribution and efficiency.” Lion’s description notes the Class 8 tractor offers a cab-forward design, adding visibility and maneuverability. Lion’s proprietary 750V battery system and its standard Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) compatibility, along with features advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and an onboard weighing system, further enhances its safety and operational efficiency, the company says.

Lion Electric says the launch of the Lion8 tractor “underscores Lion’s commitment to leading the transition to zero-emission transportation with the broadest portfolio of Class 5-8 electric commercial vehicles in North America.” The manufacturer says it now has more than 2,000 vehicles in operation that have covered a combined distance of more than 25 million miles.