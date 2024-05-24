Jeff Null joins J&M Tank Lines as VP of operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jeff Null has joined the team at J&M Tank Lines, where he will serve as vice president of operations.

Null brings with him three decades of experience in the trucking industry and has worked in numerous segments including dry van, LTL, dry bulk and liquid bulk. A press release from J&M notes that Null has overseen day-to-day operations and managed dozens of terminals with revenue achievements spanning hundreds of millions during his time.

“Any time a new leader is introduced into an organization, it allows for changes in business opportunities and growth strategies,” said Peter Sumerford, president and director of sales for J&M. “Harold (Sumerford) and I have invested a great amount of consideration into the future of J&M and the qualities we expect from our fellow officers. We are confident Jeff will be a strong addition to J&M Tank Lines and our people.”

A native of East Texas and a Marine, Null says he believes trucking is a “people” business: It’s not about how many trucks a company has, but the impact made by individuals, allowing for relationships to flourish and standards to be exceeded.

“I am very excited to join the J&M team,” Null said. “The Sumerfords have set a standard, and I look forward to working with everyone while continuing to move things forward.”

A thrill for accomplishments and conquering challenges led Null to the trucking industry. He thrives on setting professional and personal goals and then achieving them within the ever-changing trucking industry, J&M’s press release notes. In addition, he has a passion for people and for helping them develop.

“Trust is a big part of my leadership style,” Null said. “I ask a lot of questions and like to understand the current operations, what is working and what areas can we improve.”

Null says his focus on customer relations and professional development for the team can create opportunities for growth and help facilitate a smooth expansion experience for all parties involved. During his years in the industry, he has gained a well-rounded perspective on areas of the industry ranging from finance, maintenance and safety to human resources, recruiting, and sales.

“We have made strong additions to our leadership team in the last several years,” said Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M. “I believe Jeff will help us further the leadership initiatives we have set to support our business strategy and will serve as a key stakeholder in the professional development of our employees.”