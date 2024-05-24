Agents squash drug shipments at California border

OTAY MESA, Calif. — Not all produce shipments are what they appear to be, and sometimes a fuel tank holds more than just diesel. Just ask the folks at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility.

In the space of just three, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that officers working at the California checkpoint discovered nearly 12,000 pounds of narcotics hidden in two different commercial tractor-trailers.

At about 6:47 a.m. Monday, May 20, officers referred a tractor-trailer trailer with a shipment manifested as squash for secondary examination along with the driver, a 44-year-old man with a valid border crossing card.

When a non-intrusive scan revealed irregularities, CBP officers called for a narcotics detection canine unit, which alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 1,419 packages hidden in the produce shipment. The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 11,469 pounds and an estimated street value of $18,350,400.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer, and the driver remanded to the custody of Homeland Security Investigation (HIS) for further investigation.

Just three days earlier, on Friday, May 17, CBP reports that officers at the same facility discovered over 400 pounds of cocaine concealed within a tractor-trailer’s fuel tanks.

According to a media release, CBP officers a 35-year-old man, driving a commercial tractor with an empty trailer, applied for entry to the U.S. from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility. The driver, who authorities say held a valid border crossing card, along with the tractor and empty trailer, was referred for further examination by CBP officers.

During the secondary inspection, a CBP canine unit screened the tractor-trailer and alerted officers to examine the fuel tanks.

After an intensive examination, CBP officers discovered packages hidden inside non-factory compartments that had been installed inside both fuel tanks of the tractor. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine, with a total of 160 packages extracted weighing 412.26 pounds.

“The continued success of OFO canine teams in the detection of narcotics is a team effort,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Ports of Otay Mesa. “We will continue to conduct operations, including Operation Apollo, while leveraging intelligence and investigative information to target drug traffickers’ supply chains.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer, and the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“Our officers’ commitment to duty, excellence, and the safety of our nation is truly commendable. These results serve as an outstanding display of effectiveness in thwarting the illegal importation of narcotics,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Otay Mesa Area Port Director. “Their exceptional efforts truly embody the highest standards of service.”

Both seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, an initiative the CBP describes as a “holistic counter-fentanyl effort.” The operation began Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024.

Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and uses local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S.