New Mexico tops Forbes list of states with nation’s worst drivers

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The worst drivers in the U.S. can be found in New Mexico. That’s according to the results of a study by Forbes Advisor.

A report on the study refers to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which shows a 12.7% increase in the number of fatality crashes between 2019 and 2023. In addition, a 2023 study conducted by AAA revealed that most drivers admit to engaging in some sort of dangerous behavior, such as speeding, distractive driving and aggressive driving.

The Forbes study analyzed data from all 50 states using an eight-key scoring metric that included:

Total number of fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers (20% of score); Number of drunk drivers (BAC of 0.08+) involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers (14% of score); Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers (14% of score); Number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers (14% of score); Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast for conditions, speeding or racing per 100,000 licensed drivers (14% of score); Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who disobeyed traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers (14% of score); Number of DUI arrests per 100,000 licensed drivers (7% of score); and Number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile (3% of score).

Based on this information, the Top 5 states with the worst drivers include the following:

No. 1: New Mexico (score 100/100)

According to the study, New Mexico records the highest rate of fatal car accidents caused by distracted driving, with 10.16 incidents per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The state ranks second for fatal accidents in which the driver was speeding, driving too fast for condition, or racing (9.66 per 100,000 licensed drivers). The state has the nation’s third highest overall rate of fatal car accidents (25.65 per 100,000 licensed drivers), as well as the third highest rate of drunk drivers involved in fatal accidents (8.11 per 100,000 licensed drivers). New Mexico is sixth in the nation for fatal accidents involving a driver who ignored traffic signs, signals or officers (1.39 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

No. 2: Wyoming (score 96.62/100)

Wyoming has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver (2.93 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and ranks second in total number of fatal car accidents (25.93 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

It also has the third highest number of both DUI arrests (534.69 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast for conditions, speeding or racing (9.42 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

The state ranks fourth for the number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents (7.87 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and fifth for the number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (2.93 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

No. 3: Texas (score 95.12/100)

Texas has the second highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents (8.32 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and ranks as the fourth highest in the number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver (1.29 per 100,000 licensed drivers). It’s also the sixth highest for the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast for conditions, speeding or racing (6.67 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

The Lone Star state is 10th highest for both the number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.91 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who disobeyed traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer (1.23 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

No. 4: Oklahoma (score 92.86/100)

Oklahoma has the sixth highest total number of fatal car accidents (24.32 per 100,000 licensed drivers). The Sooner State ranks eighth highest for both the number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (2.01 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast for conditions, speeding or racing (5.66 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

It ranks ninth highest for the number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents (6.3 per 100,000 licensed drivers), as well as ninth highest in the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who disobeyed traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer (1.25 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

No. 5: Montana (score 92.10/100)

Montana has the highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes in the country (9.22 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and is the fifth highest in the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast for conditions, speeding or racing (7.77 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

Drivers in Montana also have the seventh highest number of fatal car accidents due to drowsy driving (1.03 per 100,000 licensed drivers), the eighth highest number of DUI arrests (452.49 per 100,000 licensed drivers), the 10th highest total number of fatal car accidents (22.12 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and the 11th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.84 per 100,000 licensed drivers).

At the other end of the scale, the Top 5 states with the safest drivers include:

No. 50: Massachusetts (score 0/100);

No. 49: New Hampshire (score 6.06/100);

No. 48: Connecticut (score 10.66/100);

No. 47: New York (score 13.28/100); and

No. 46: New Jersey (score 15.5/100).

For a complete breakdown of the report, along with data sources, click here.