Could hydrogen be the future of zero-emission trucking? Research predicts leap in number of stations worldwide by 2030

LONDON, England — Experts say that at the end of 2023, a total of 1,068 hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) were in operation in 35 countries worldwide, as growth of hydrogen-powered transport continues. That is according to new research from Interact Analysis, a market intelligence specialist focusing on global supply chain automation.

According to Interact Analalysis, global HRS expansion is expected to accelerate between 2023 and 2030, with 1,562 stations predicted to be in operation by 2025; that number is expected to leap to 6,080 stations by 2030.

The Interact Analysis data shows 42% of HRS currently in operation are built to serve commercial vehicles and 36% are for passenger vehicles. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of all stations currently in operation have a refuelling capacity of no more than 500kg a day, with China and the U.S. leading the field in construction of large-scale HRS (daily capacity over 1,000 kg a day).

Research also shows that, at a country level, China had the largest number of HRS in operation (359) at the end of 2023, followed by Japan (161), and South Korea (159). In Europe, Germany was the market leader for HRS at the end of last year, with 105 stations accounting for 36% of the region’s total. The United States had 76 stations in operation, 66 of them in California. However, it is important to note that the majority of the 10 stations outside California are not currently operating for public use.

Future growth in the number of HRS in operation will be primarily concentrated in countries with strong automative markets. China is at the forefront of accelerating HRS construction and expected to reach a total of 2,879 stations in operation by 2030.

Growth is expected to be on the horizon.

Experts say there are currently numerous regional or global companies engaged across the entire HRS supply chain, with multiple investments in HRS construction from companies as owners and operators. Those with high market presence include company consortiums and industrial gas suppliers.

According to market experts, a wide range of equipment vendors are also engaged in HRS system integration, with participants normally specialising in the provision of one key piece of equipment, such as refuellers, compressors or storage tanks.

“With the growth of hydrogen-powered vehicles and favorable policies towards the market, we expect deployments of hydrogen stations to increase in the coming months and years,” said Alastair Hayfield, who serves as senior research director at Interact Analysis. “Fuel cell commercial vehicles are expected to hit 141,000 units in 2030, and 328,000 units globally by 2035, while further developments in hydrogen power technology in other fields of transportation fields is also likely to drive the demand for infrastructure.

“However, HRS construction faces several challenges, including the need for large capital investment, high operational costs and technological challenges, with it taking as long as two to three years for a station to become operational. HRS operators must also contend with strict safety regulations and significant costs due to elevated hydrogen prices and equipment maintenance,” he concluded.