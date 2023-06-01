Changing lanes for drivers: The ‘slow lifestyle’ movement

As drivers, you are constantly running hard — and often on fumes. It can be overwhelming and exhausting. Couple that with the constant pressure from society and social media to always be “doing” something, and everyday life can leave a driver worn out and stressed out.

The “slow living” movement is a lifestyle that seeks to bring people back to what made us human in the first place. It’s about slowing down, taking time for yourself and removing distractions from our lives so that we can focus on what matters most, such as friends and family, nature, and personal growth.

What is a slow lifestyle?

Embracing a “slow” lifestyle means to be mindful of the present moment and be aware of your surroundings. It’s about being intentional with the ways you spend your time and energy.

It’s a movement that aims to help people live with purpose and enjoy life more fully by slowing down their pace and focusing on what matters most to them. The goal of this movement is not necessarily productivity. Instead, it’s about making sure we are spending our time wisely so we can achieve our goals in life without burning out along the way.

How can I lead a slower life?

Take time to relax. Where can you take five minutes for yourself every day?

Enjoy nature and the outdoors. How can you get outside each day despite the weather?

Spend time with friends and family. How can you stay connected with family and friends daily?

Enjoy hobbies you love, whether it’s reading, cooking, gardening or whatever else floats your boat! Where in your week can you spend 15 minutes to an hour doing something you love that isn’t trucking?

Try meditation. It’s a great way to slow down and focus on yourself for just a few minutes every day. This can be surprisingly beneficial for your health (and sanity). Can you spend 60 seconds each night breathing and being still?

And finally … take some time each day to reflect on your life as a whole. What brings you happiness? Is there anything that needs changing? Are there ways other people could help make things better for everyone involved? It’s the little things that create a foundation for us to enhance our lives, no matter where we are in the process.

What does it mean to live mindfully?

Mindfulness is a state of being that can be achieved by anyone. It’s about being in the moment and aware of your thoughts, feelings and surroundings. Mindfulness also means being truly “present” in your life so you can truly enjoy it.

It’s helpful to think of mindfulness as a tool for living well. You use it just like you would use a hammer or saw, when needed! You don’t have to practice every single day; instead, just pick up the tool when necessary — like when something stressful happens at work or home, or if you feel like taking care of yourself by going on vacation with friends instead of spending time alone at home watching TV shows all weekend long (which is fine too).

Take time for yourself.

The idea is to slow things down. Notice areas of your life or job where you tend to rush. Is it really necessary to rush in these instances? Notice where you are creating unnecessary clutter, busyness and commotion. Do you check your phone in the bathroom? Do you scroll aimlessly at bedtime? Do you multitask when you are with others in an effort to “be more productive”?

All of this comes at a cost — and that cost is your happiness.

Slow living is not about doing less or being less productive; it’s about finding the right balance between work and play.

You can work hard, but you can also take time out for yourself. Find ways to slow down in order to live a more fulfilling life.

Hope Zvara is the CEO of Mother Trucker Yoga, a company devoted to improving truck drivers’ fitness and wellness standards. She has been featured in Forbes and Yahoo News, and is a regular guest on SiriusXM Radio. Her practical strategies show drivers how they can go from unhealthy and out of options to feeling good again. Find out more at www.mothertruckeryoga.com