Breakdown coverage can help mitigate a bad situation

Written by Deborah Graves of the OOIDA Insurance Department

For professional drivers, there aren’t many things that are more frustrating than breaking down and being stuck on the side of the road.

The down time alone is bad enough. But the cost of repairs — especially with freight rates and fuel prices the way they are right now — just adds insult to injury.

Fortunately, there is insurance to help offset the unexpected costs. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has a coverage option, called Roadside Breakdown, that will help when you have a mechanical breakdown on your truck that is not related to an accident.

A breakdown on the road can cause more issues than just a repair bill; you could also find yourself with late deliveries or pickups. Having insurance to help cover the cost of the breakdown can ease a little of the burden.

If the breakdown is minor enough that it can be fixed on site, Roadside Breakdown coverage can reimburse you for things such as labor charged for the repairs needed to get back on your way. If your breakdown turns out to be more serious and you need to be towed, you could get some sort of reimbursement for a tow bill.

Additional coverage options like Roadside Breakdown insurance can be a real lifesaver when owner-operators are faced with high repair costs, down time, etc. It’s important to talk through all your options when you’re shopping for truck insurance. Our insurance agents are here to make sure you understand how all your coverages work.

You can reach an OOIDA truck insurance agent Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST, at 800-715- 9369.

Do you have an insurance topic you would like to know more about? If so, email us at

[email protected]. We will be covering a new topic each month and will do our best to address everyone’s questions.