Pump up the protein: A path to better health for carnivores and vegetarians alike

We’ve all heard about the incredible importance of protein for our body. Here at Mother Trucker Yoga, we know all too well that your hours behind the wheel can put a dent in your meal planning — but don’t fret! We’ve got you covered when it comes to figuring out the whats, whens and hows of fueling up with the protein that’s right for you.

Whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian (or a little of both), there are protein sources that’ll keep both your taste buds and body happy and strong.

Calculate your protein intake.

Let’s break it down. To calculate how much protein you need daily, just take your body weight (in pounds) and multiply it by 0.78. Math isn’t really your thing? No worries, we’ll help you out.

Let’s say you weigh 180 pounds: 180 x 0.78 = 140.4. In other words, you need 140.4 grams of protein daily. It’s that simple!

So now you know your protein goal. But how do you split it up into meals?

Divide and conquer.

To help your body process and utilize protein effectively, it’s best to divide your daily protein intake into three or four meals. For our 180-pound buddy mentioned above, that means eating around 35 to 47 grams of protein per meal.

Now, let’s get to the real meal deal!

Meat lovers, unite!

There’s plenty of protein to be had for carnivorous truck drivers:

Jerky: This is a classic road snack that packs in the protein. Just be cautious of added sugars and preservatives.

Rotisserie chicken or turkey: Pick up a pre-cooked bird at a grocery store whenever you stop. Strip that carcass and divide it up into easy-to-travel meals and snacks.

Pre-packed salads with grilled chicken: Grab one of these bad boys from a supermarket deli for a quick, protein-filled meal on the go.

Canned fish: Tuna, salmon or sardines, anyone? Throw some in a salad, or use them as cracker toppers.

Veggies, take the wheel!

Vegetarian truckers, we’ve got your backs, too:

Nut butter: Spread it on rice cakes, apples or celery for a satisfying protein boost.

Greek yogurt: This is a high-protein snack that combines well with fruit, granola or honey. We recommend going for a low-fat option!

Ready-made protein shakes: Find a brand that meets your needs, whether whey-, pea- or soy-based.

Mixed nuts: Keep this protein-rich, fiber-packed snack in your cab at all times for a crunchy pick-me-up.

Keep the (protein) wheels turning.

As we age, staying active isn’t the only challenge: Maintaining muscle mass is essential! Protein helps with just that, especially when paired with regular trucker-friendly exercises.

So, next time you fuel your truck, remember to give your body what it needs. These practical, protein-filled ideas for your meals will take your health journey one mile further at a time. Let’s pump up the protein, fellow truckers! Mother Trucker Yoga is right there with you, cheering you on through every twist and turn and straightaway on the road called life.

Happy trucking, and stay protein-strong!

Hope Zvara is the CEO of Mother Trucker Yoga, a company devoted to improving truck drivers’ fitness and wellness standards. She has been featured in Forbes and Yahoo News, and is a regular guest on SiriusXM Radio. Her practical strategies show drivers how they can go from unhealthy and out of options to feeling good again. Find out more at mothertruckeryoga.com.