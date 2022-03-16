These on-the-road exercises don’t require special gear, Part II

In the March 1-14 edition of The Trucker, I shared Part I of a two-part series that features exercises that can easily be done while on the road.

In that column, I provided Steps 1-6 of a 10-part exercise routine. The final exercises follow, along with a helpful diagram showing all 10 steps.

In Part II, we’ll start with the new exercises (Steps 7-10); to review the first six steps, click here.

All you need is your truck and a couple of 1-gallon water jugs, filled with enough liquid to provide the amount of resistance/weight you want. You want enough weight for adequate resistance, but make sure the weight will allow you to perform at least 10 repetitions with each shoulder.

Stand straight, keeping your stomach muscles tight. Make sure you don’t lock your knees, and do not stop between exercises. Also, make sure you do a few warm-up stretches first to help reduce the risk of injury.

Let’s go!

Front shoulder raises

Stand straight, keeping your stomach muscles tight, holding one water jug in each hand; do not lock your knees. With your elbows slightly bent, raise both water jugs in front of you, at the same time, until your elbows are shoulder high. Slowly lower the jugs, maintaining resistance on the way down. Repeat 10 times.

Triceps push-offs

Stand about 3 feet away from your truck with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands close together, with thumbs touching, on the fender. Slowly lean forward; then slowly push yourself back up straight. Repeat 10 times.

Standing rows

Holding one water jug in one hand, bend over halfway so your back is parallel with the ground; use your truck tire for support. Slowly pull the water jug up to your side and then slowly lower it. Switch sides. Repeat for a total of 10 lifts per side.

Take a lap

Without stopping, walk, jog or run around your rig. Depending on your fitness and health levels, repeat this as many as three times. (NOTE: Never overdo it! Life is a marathon, not a sprint.)

Known as The Trucker Trainer, Bob Perry has played a critical role in the paradigm shift of regulatory agencies, private and public sector entities, and consumers to understand the driver health challenge. Perry can be reached at [email protected].