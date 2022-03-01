These effective, on-the-road exercises don’t require special gear

I’ve been getting request for on-the-road-driver workouts. So, in both this column and in the March 15 edition of The Trucker, I’m going to provide just that.

All you need is your truck and two 1-gallon water jugs, filled with enough liquid to provide the amount of resistance/weight you want. You want enough weight for adequate resistance, but make sure the weight will allow you to perform at least 10 repetitions with each shoulder.

Stand straight, keeping your stomach muscles tight. Make sure you don’t lock your knees, and do not stop between exercises. Also, make sure you do a few warm-up stretches first to help reduce the risk of injury.

Let’s go!

Stretches

Stand with your feet together. Breathe in and slowly raise your arms above your head; hold for a count of four. Exhale for a count of four, lowering your arms to your side. Repeat five times.

Next, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Bend at the waist and let your arms hang loosely toward the ground. Don’t worry about touching your toes; just let your body gently stretch using its own weight. Breathe slowly and deeply for three breaths, easing into the stretch with each exhalation. Slowly straighten back up.

Push-offs

Stand about 3 feet away from your truck with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands, shoulder-width apart, on the fender. Slowly lean forward; then slowly push yourself back up straight. Repeat 10 times.

Step-ups

Move to the steps of your rig. Step up with one leg and back down; then repeat, leading with the other leg. If you need a little help (for instance, if you’ve got bad knees), use the grab-handle on the side of your cab to help balance yourself and provide added support coming up. Remember to use your legs as much as possible, not your arms. Repeat 10 times.

Squats

Move to the front of your truck. Position your feet hip-width apart and place your hands on the bumper for balance and support. On a count of three, slowly squat down as if you’re sitting on a chair and then return to a standing position. Repeat 10 times.

Bicep curls

Stand straight, keeping your stomach muscles tight — and do not lock your knees! Holding a water jug in each hand, use your upper arm muscles to curl both arms, at the same time, to chest high. Squeeze your biceps once you reach the top; then lower the jugs while maintaining resistance on the way down. Repeat 10 times.

Shoulder lateral raises

With your elbows slightly bent, raise both water jugs from your sides. at the same time, until your elbows are shoulder high. Lower the jugs while maintaining resistance on the way down. Repeat 10 times.

Be sure to check out the next edition of The Trucker for Part 2!

Known as The Trucker Trainer, Bob Perry has played a critical role in the paradigm shift of regulatory agencies, private and public sector entities, and consumers to understand the driver health challenge. Perry can be reached at [email protected].