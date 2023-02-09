CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1912 Mack Jr.

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is an old-timer with plenty of history under its wheels.

The Mack Brothers Motor Car Co. built 1,361 Mack Junior models from 1905 to 1916. This 1912 Mack Junior is one of only three left in existence. It was made back when all three Mack brothers John, Gus, William, Joseph Mark, and Charles — were still involved with the business.

Around the same time, the company was sold to the International Motor Truck Co., a holding company that also owned the Saurer Motor Truck Co.

The original nameplate on the trucks made by the Mack brothers was “Manhattan.” In 1910, however, the Manhattan name was dropped, and since then, the trucks have carried the Mack nameplate.

This truck was made in the Mack factory in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and features a four-speed transmission — that’s three forward speeds and one reverse, with a chain-drive jackshaft. It also had a top speed of a whopping 18 mph.

