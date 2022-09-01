CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1921 International Harvester Model 101

Take a trip back to the early days of trucking with this historic rig.

Based in Chicago, the International Harvester Co. was a result of the merging of McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. and Deering Harvester Co. in 1902.

Originally targeted at farmers, International Harvester started off solely making tractors. Then, in 1909, they decided to make trucks as well.

International Harvester 101 models were made for only three years, from 1921-23. This truck, serial number 704-R, is believed to be the only one left in existence.

It would have cost $4,500 brand new. It weighs 6,800 pounds, and its maximum payload is 10,000 pounds with a top speed of 14 mph.

The previous owner was Curt Fisher of Mankato, Minnesota. He bought it at an estate sale in New Ross, Indiana. It had been restored 25 years prior, but he did some more restoration after he bought it. The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum purchased the truck in November of 2020.

