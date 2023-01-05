CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1927 Fischer Junior Express

With a top speed of 25 mph, this is one “moving” piece of trucking history.

This vintage moving van, from 1927, was built on a truck chassis called a Fischer Junior. Fischer Motor Trucks were made from 1912 to 1913 by the Standard Motor Truck Co. in Detroit. The company built trucks ranging from 1 to 3 ½ tons.

Judging by the springs, this moving van isn’t a heavy-duty truck. It has a six-cylinder engine, but is not over-powered by any stretch of the imagination. If anything, in would be considered “under-braked,” because it only has rear brakes — and those brakes are rod-type mechanical brakes. There was no way to hook (the brakes) up to the front wheels because the wheels had to turn as the truck was steered.

According to a permit badge discovered on the truck, this vehicle was still in use in 1948, and was owned by John T. Schaub & Son Inc. of Newark, New Jersey.

It was restored to its current condition in 2013. The wooden body is completely new, and was built to original specifications by a cabinetmaker.

