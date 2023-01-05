C.H. Robinson names interim CEO after Biesterfeld steps down

MINNEAPOLIS — Freight brokerage giant C.H. Robinson has named a new interim CEO after former President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld stepped down on Dec. 31, 2022.

Scott Anderson, who has served on the C.H. Robinson Board of Directors since January 2012 and has been chair of the board since 2020, has assumed the leadership role until a permanent replacement for Biesterfeld can be found, according to a news release.

Company officials did not say why Biesterfeld, who had served as president CEO since 2019, resigned.

The board has retained national executive search firm Russell Reynolds to assist in the hunt for a new leader.

With Anderson’s appointment as interim CEO, Jodee Kozlak will become independent chair of the C.H. Robinson Board, the news release stated.

“C.H. Robinson has also made changes to the membership of the Audit Committee and Governance Committee so that these committees remain composed solely of independent directors, and appointed Kermit Crawford the Chair of the Governance Committee,” according to the news release.

Anderson thanked Biesterfeld, who spent 24 years at C.H. Robinson, for what he described as “many important contributions over the past three years as CEO.”

“Since joining Robinson in 1999, Bob has played an important role in positioning C.H. Robinson for long-term success, most recently leading the company through a challenging period, which included COVID-19 and dealing with supply chain disruptions,” Anderson said. “We wish him all the best.”

As for his new position as interim CEO, Robinson said that he is “honored to take on the role … and am committed to ensuring this will be a seamless transition for all C.H. Robinson stakeholders. Now is the right time for C.H. Robinson to accelerate our strategic initiatives and the Board is focused on identifying a CEO successor who can execute on the opportunities ahead for Robinson. I look forward to working closely with our talented employees to continue to improve our customer and carrier experience and scale our digital processes to foster sustainable growth.”

Biesterfeld said he felt privileged to have led C.H. Robinson and its “exceptional team” throughout the years.

“I am proud of all that we have achieved together, and it has been a pleasure working with so many talented members of the team throughout the organization during my tenure as CEO,” he added. “I am confident that C.H. Robinson’s industry leading people and culture will continue to ensure that the company is well-positioned for the future.”