Love’s, Interstate Batteries announce supply agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops and Interstate Batteries recently signed a supply agreement that offers Interstate branded batteries exclusively to customers of Love’s out of the big three over-the-road travel stops for the next five years.

“We’re excited to announce that customers will be able to purchase the number one replacement battery brand for commercial and heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. exclusively at Love’s out of the big three over-the-road travel stops,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck care solutions for Love’s. “It furthers our commitment of being the number one stop for professional drivers for fuel, maintenance services, amenities and products that get them back on the road quickly.”

Interstate branded batteries are available at more than 430 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations and the lineup includes Group 31 AGM, Deep Cycle and Starting batteries.

“Having partnered with Love’s for more than ten years, we are excited to lock in a long-term agreement that continues to bring the Interstate brand to Love’s customers,” said Lain Hancock, chief operating officer for Interstate Batteries. “This partnership will continue to unlock promising growth for both Love’s and Interstate.”.