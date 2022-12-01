CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1930 Ford Model A Snowmobile

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a classic truck that really delivers.

With its unusual skis in the front, this 1930 Ford Model A Snowmobile paved the way for new accessories. Back then, customers could buy snowmobile conversion kits to use during winter, and when summer rolled back around, they could swap the regular tires back on.

The Postal Service converted Model Ts and Model As into snowmobiles using these kits to deliver the mail in areas with rough winters. This particular truck was restored in 2010, and was painted dark green and black to represent the official colors of the U.S. Postal Service at the time.

One of the most unique features of this truck are the cogged tires, which are like rotational gear, with teeth or cogs that mesh, which allows rotation in snow and ice. The back wheels had tanklike treads, which were on year-round.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].