CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1930 Studebaker

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a remarkable story of restoration and dedication.

This 1936 Studebaker came off the assembly line in South Bend, Indiana, and was purchased by Marcus Motors Inc. of Denver, Colorado. But, after almost 50 years, it was left neglected and misused in a farm town, and was hardly recognizable.

That’s when two men from Colorado Springs discovered the truck and embarked on a mission to restore it to its original condition. With several thousand dollars — and countless hours of work — they brought this beauty back to life. The external restoration was completed, with the help of passionate Studebaker lovers and a family member who had a photo of the truck in its earlier years, making it shine like it did back in the day.

If you look at the rear of this truck, you’ll notice something unique — a mounted gas tank. It provided extra weight to the rear wheels, enhancing traction on the road.

Lloyd and Margaret Van Horn generously donated this magnificent truck, and now it can be admired by all at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos, contact info and details to [email protected].