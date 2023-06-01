Unlicensed big rig driver charged after cocaine found inside truck during Oklahoma bust

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A truck driver has been arrested after authorities say they found a duffle bag filled with more than 100 pounds of cocaine inside his rig.

A Facebook post dated Wednesday, May 31, from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office notes that members of the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma (CITCO) pulled over a Freightliner driven by 36-year-old Edgar Favela-Hernandez after noticing the vehicle “straddling lane lines.”

Authorities said that Favela-Hernandez didn’t have a valid commercial driver’s license and claimed he was picking up a load of tile but didn’t know the exact location of the load.

A K-9 deputy was soon brought in to sniff around the truck and alerted to narcotics, the Facebook post notes.

“Inside the truck, members of the CITCO team found a duffle bag filled with 102.5 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2.9 million dollars,” the Facebook post states. “We believe, based on markings on the packages, that this is cocaine that was being delivered to the United States by the Mexican Drug Cartels.”

Favela-Hernandez is being charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.