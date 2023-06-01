TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Unlicensed big rig driver charged after cocaine found inside truck during Oklahoma bust

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Unlicensed big rig driver charged after cocaine found inside truck during Oklahoma bust
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Unlicensed big rig driver charged after cocaine found inside truck during Oklahoma bust
Oklahoma authorities say they believe the driver of this big rig, who was arrested for carrying more than 100 pounds of cocaine inside the cab, is working with Mexican drug cartels. (Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
350927563 1486262678574927 2868896396631734774 n
Edgar Favela-Hernandez, shown in this booking mugshot, is being charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs after police say they found more than 100 pounds of cocaine in the cab of his big rig. (Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.)

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A truck driver has been arrested after authorities say they found a duffle bag filled with more than 100 pounds of cocaine inside his rig.

A Facebook post dated Wednesday, May 31, from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office notes that members of the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma (CITCO) pulled over a Freightliner driven by 36-year-old Edgar Favela-Hernandez after noticing the vehicle “straddling lane lines.”

Authorities said that Favela-Hernandez didn’t have a valid commercial driver’s license and claimed he was picking up a load of tile but didn’t know the exact location of the load.

A K-9 deputy was soon brought in to sniff around the truck and alerted to narcotics, the Facebook post notes.

“Inside the truck, members of the CITCO team found a duffle bag filled with 102.5 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2.9 million dollars,” the Facebook post states. “We believe, based on markings on the packages, that this is cocaine that was being delivered to the United States by the Mexican Drug Cartels.”

Favela-Hernandez is being charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE