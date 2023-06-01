Motor carrier operator indicted for conspiracy, theft

CLEVELAND — A Ohio motor carrier operator has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of conspiracy to steal from interstate shipments, two counts of stealing from an interstate shipment and one count of making a false statement, according to federal authorities.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General states that on May 18, Gurtej Singh, also known as Gary Bhullar, was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of Ohio as the owner of Bhullar Transport Group LLC and former manager at Cargo Solution Express, Inc. (CSE).

The indictment alleges Singh and others who own and operate several motor carrier companies conspired to steal cargo from interstate shipments that were supposed to be delivered to Amazon and Bath and Body Works.

According to the news release, Singh directed CSE drivers to stop at the CSE warehouse in Columbus, Ohio, so employees could steal cargo from their trucks.

The employees accessed the trailers by removing locking mechanisms on the trailer doors, making it appear as though the trailer doors were never opened during transport. Additionally, Singh submitted a falsified application for motor carrier authority to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.