CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1939 International D-15

Designed to serve and protect, this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a piece of police history.

Purchased by the Minneapolis Police Department, this 1939 International D-15 is a true relic from the past. Under the hood, it boasts a six-cylinder, 213.24 cubic inch engine with a 3 5/16 bore and a 4 1/8-inch stroke. With a three-speed transmission, this armored beast could reach a top speed of 45 mph.

Now, what makes this rig truly unique is its purpose, crafted in response to the waves of strikes and protests that shook Minneapolis in the 1930s, this International was one of only six produced that year.

The entire body is fortified with 1/4-inch-thick armor plating, including bullet deflectors on the front bumper and 2-inch-thick windows with gun ports.

Despite its robust design, this truck wasn’t built for high-speed chases. With a mere 93 horsepower at 3400 rpm and weighing in at a whopping 5,660 pounds, it was more about standing its ground. Nevertheless, it did come equipped with a siren and lights, making it quite the spectacle for its time.

