CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1951 Federal

Take a peek back at the history of trucking with this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week.

Detroit-based Federal Motor Truck Co. was in business from 1910-1959. This 1951 model, like all Federal trucks, was a no-nonsense, straightforward, basic truck.

Like many other trucks made at the time, Federal trucks were assembled mostly with parts purchased from familiar suppliers like Timken and Continental. Unlike most other assembled trucks, however, Federal built its own bodies, which were not as stylish as its competitors — but always well-built and dependable.

During World War I and starting again in the 1930s, Federal was a major supplier of military trucks. Like all truck makers, sales for the company dwindled during the Great Depression, but Federal managed to survive.

Following World War II, Federal enjoyed some success in the U.S. and around the world, but the export markets declined by the 1950s.

The original founders of Federal Motor Truck Co. remained in control until 1952, when sales declined sharply. The company was merged, first with clutch-maker Fawick; and again two years later with axle-maker Napco Industries.

The last Federal truck was manufactured in 1959.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].