CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Augustus Kerver

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week has amazing features inside and out.

Owner Augustus Kerver of Newville Pennsylvania purchased this 2006 Peterbilt 379 six years ago from a man who hauled for United Van Lines.

Augustus painted it to match his reefer trailer and put on seven-inch stacks, a drop visor and fenders.

The truck has a cat engine with a t13-speed transmission. He said that the engine puts about 700 horsepower on the pavement.

Inside, this truck is like a house on wheels. It has a dinette that turns into an oversized bed, a counter with a kitchen sink, a convection microwave oven, a fridge with a freezer and a bathroom and a shower. There’s also a door that leads to the sleeper.

Augustus has been driving for more than 31 years and 21 of those have been for himself. He said he caught the trucking bug from his father who drove a B-model Mack with a dump trailer.

When he isn’t driving, Augustus likes to spend time with his wife and daughters, going camping and riding his Harley Davidson.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].