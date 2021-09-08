CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Austin Gottman

A third-generation trucker is carrying on his family tradition in this eye-catching rig.

Austin Gottman owns and operates this 2019 Peterbilt 389. It’s powered by a 3406 CAT engine with an 18-speed transmission. The engine produces about 700 horsepower, which is achieved with an aftermarket turbo.

Austin picked out this color based off of an old Yamaha snowmobile he had when he was 12 years old. He now has four different trucks in this same color, including another Peterbilt.

This truck is dedicated to Austin’s grandfather, who passed away when Austin was in third grade. He said he may have been young when his grandfather passed away, but he made a big impact on Austin’s life. He said he feels like he’s carrying on the family tradition since the company has had the same two accounts since his grandfather started the company in 1976.

Other features include an air-ride suspension that can be raised and lowered and Bostrom air ride seats.

When he isn’t on the road, Austin can be found boating in the summer and riding snowmobiles in the winter.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].