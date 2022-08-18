Free fuel giveaway being held for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

PHOENIX – Trucker Path, The Trucker Media Group, Sheetz and Kwik Trip/Kwik Star are sponsoring a Free Fuel Sweepstakes from Aug. 17 through Sept. 17 in support of the 2022 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW).

NTDAW runs from Sept. 11-17.

Twenty fuel cards worth $500 each, provided by Sheetz and Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, will be given to sweepstakes winners who are active commercial vehicle drivers.

“Trucker Path is pleased to be able to join with Sheetz, Kwik Trip/Kwik Star and The Trucker Media Group to honor truck drivers for the work they do every day,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. “Especially this year, with fuel prices at record high levels, the 2022 NTDAW Free Fuel Sweepstakes will help make a difference.”

The annual NTDAW celebration recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a time to rally around the nation’s truck drivers who work hard delivering goods and have kept the economy on its feet despite facing unprecedented obstacles,” Oliver said. “We are thrilled to organize and sponsor this sweepstakes to show them the appreciation they deserve and recognize their dedication.”

To be eligible to win one of 20 $500 fuel cards provided by Sheetz and Kwik Trip/Kwik Star, drivers must have a valid CDL and a USDOT number.

The cards can be used for fuel and other items at Sheetz, Kwik Trip or Kwik Star locations. The sweepstakes is valid in all US states excluding Alaska, Florida, Hawaii and New York.

CLICK HERE to enter.