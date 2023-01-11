CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Brad Stahl

The owner of this rig has wanted to be a driver since he was a kid, and now he owns this green beast.

Brad Stahl purchased this 2001 Freightliner FLD120 in 2018 from a fellow owner-operator. Nicknamed the Green Beast, it is powered by a Detroit Series 60 engine with a 13-speed transmission.

Since buying the rig, Brad has made a few modifications. Those include a new drop visor, a 20-inch drop bumper with 20 green LED lights, and green underglows on the truck and trailer. He also recently added 8-inch dual straight pipes on the back.

He said his favorite feature is the new bumper and stacks because they fit the truck’s old-school look but with more lights and noise.

Brad was introduced to the trucking industry by his stepfather at age 6. He said that ever since he went riding along with (his stepfather), that he knew it’s what he wanted to do, and to own his own truck. When he isn’t driving, he spends time at home, working on his race cars. He and his wife race in the same class, so they enjoy a little friendly competition.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].