BlueGrace Logistics names new VP of credit and billing

TAMPA, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics has named Carol Haeck vice president of credit and billing.

According to a news release, the new role “reflects a critical service function for BlueGrace shippers and carriers, driving financial precision for the organization.”

“With her team, Carol will continue to advance the financial and technological aspects of our credit and billing operations,” Mike Dolski, chief financial officer at BlueGrace Logistics, said. “These efforts and fiscal transformation will enable future growth. Consequently, we look forward to her leadership as a critical factor to our continued success.”

As vice president of credit and billing, Haeck will have executive oversight to the billing, credit and collections departments, the news release noted.

She will lead BlueGrace’s national billing and collections program including execution, reporting and action plan management.

Haeck has been with BlueGrace since it started, developing organizational systems, processes and financial reporting in the accounting services team.

Prior to BlueGrace, Haeck worked in collections for FedEx Freight and United Shipping Solutions.