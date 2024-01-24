CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Brandon Davis

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week delivers the goods in more ways than one.

Brandon Davis purchased this impressive 1994 Peterbilt 379 in November 2017. With a CAT 3406C engine and an Eaton 10-speed transmission, this rig has a story as unique as its owner.

Brandon’s journey into trucking was inspired by his father. Today, Brandon and his wife run their own company. The heart of their fleet is Brandon’s meticulously restored Peterbilt, which once spent its days hauling rocks — before its transformation.

Since acquiring the truck, Brandon has been consistently making improvements. While there haven’t been major performance modifications, the truck does boast a rebuilt engine. Brandon kept it simple for comfort inside, with vinyl plank flooring and Legacy seats.

His favorite part? The overall look, with the truck and trailer combo boasting matching colors and an impressive stance.

As for the daily haul, Brandon and his team move everything from lumber to heavy equipment on their flatbed freight runs.

With 16 years of driving experience, Brandon has handled it all, from heavy hauls to belly dumps. His passion for trucks, something he’s had since childhood, led him into the industry. Today, it’s a family affair with wife Cortney and sons Tyler and Rooster, who even have their own miniature replica truck — the “Wee-Pete.”

