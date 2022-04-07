CAT Scale Rig of the Week: Dan Kimball

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a tribute to the driver’s late father.

Owner Dan Kimball picked up this truck in Florida in 2016 and drove it for about four years. The rig is a 2007 Kenworth W900, and in January of 2020 he began making modifications. The first thing he did was stretch the wheelbase to 324 inches.

When planning his redo of the truck, he decided to go with his father’s “Big Ed” paint scheme from his fleet of Kenworths in the late ’70s and ’80s.

He had a custom camel interior made for the cab, and his girlfriend, Chrissey, dyed the sleeper interior to match, along with other details such as a new floor in the sleeper.

The rig is powered by a Caterpillar C15 engine with an 18-speed transmission. Dan typically hauls cheese and meat to Florida and imported fruits and vegetables back to Chicago each week.

When he isn’t working, Ken enjoys going to truck shows, and even recently placed in three categories at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].