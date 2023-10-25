CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Daniel Corum

On today’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we’re hitting the road with Daniel Corum and his extraordinary Peterbilt.

Born into the world of trucking, Daniel’s dream of owning his own rig came true when he acquired this magnificent 2006 Peterbilt 379. He’s poured countless hours into customizing it, from the paint-matched fiberglass front bumper to the sleek, matte-black finish.

And let’s not forget the truck’s most dazzling feature — more than 85 Trux dual revolution lights.

Purchased in 2021 to join the Black Diamond Towing and Hauling LLC fleet, this rig represents a journey of hard work and dedication. Though performance customizations are minimal, the Cummins 550 engine and 13-speed transmission, installed in February of 2022, have taken this beast to new heights.

Comfort may not be its primary feature, but the heated wide-glide seat adds a touch of luxury. Soon, the rig will also have a 36-inch coffin sleeper installation this year.

Daniel’s personal favorite feature? The striking color ensures his Peterbilt stands out wherever it goes.

