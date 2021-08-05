CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Dawson Taylor

The driver of this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week didn’t take any chances when it came to customizing his rig.

Dawson Taylor of North Carolina has been driving for about 33 years. He drives this 2020 Freightliner Cascadia. It has a 15-liter Detroit engine with a 10-speed transmission.

The truck is named “Roll of the Dice” and the theme is carried out throughout the truck from cutouts in accent pieces to details in the cab. The name came from the graphics that were added to many of the interior panels.

Dawson said that most of the customization to the truck was done on the interior to help it better match the paint job.

Dawson used a lot of stainless steel on the inside including the microwave and the refrigerator. He said he is especially proud of the custom fuel pedal that he had built.

Roll of the Dice recently came in first place in the company truck – Bobtail category, at the 2021Iowa 80 Super Truck Beauty Contest.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the cat scale rig of the week? Send photos to [email protected].