CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Dustin Stout

With old-school appeal, this customized rig is built to handle oversize freight while turning heads.

Owner Dustin Stout of Pass Christian, Mississippi, is part of a family trucking tradition with his father and three uncles all being drivers. He hauls mainly oversized loads across the Southeast and has made it a hobby to bring old trucks back to life.

Dustin purchased this 2003 Western Star 4900 Low-Max seven years ago. The model was initially built for the 2003 Mid-America Truck Show for the car-hauling industry.

Since Dustin frequently pulls over-length steel on flatbeds, he stretched the frame five feet to accommodate the 70-foot material he hauls.

He said he loves the look of trucks from the 1970s and 80s, so he has added plenty of retro details like the round headlights and ribbed quarter fenders.

Other additions include the eight-inch Dynaflex exhaust, extra cab lights, shaved horns, a 20-inch bumper and rear glass for the sleeper.

In his spare time, Dustin enjoys visiting the beach with his wife Lindsey and son Wyatt.

