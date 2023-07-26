CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Eva Knelson

On this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we take you on a journey with a remarkable trucker and her new rig. Eva “Driverette” Knelsen drives for West Coast Transportation and hails from London, Ontario, Canada.

Her 2021 Kenworth W900L, lovingly dubbed “Ken Worth Jr.,” is more than just a truck. It’s a symbol of hope, supporting those battling breast cancer — and all cancers alike.

Eva has made this rig her own, creating a haven of comfort in her favorite color, pink.

But this isn’t her first breast cancer awareness truck. Its predecessor, “Ken Worth,” paved the way for this journey.

Eva’s passion for trucking goes back to her childhood days, dreaming of being behind the wheel of these powerful machines. Despite facing challenges and prejudice, Eva’ perseverance led to Truck Training Centers of Canada, where she earned her CDL in 2006. On May 16, 2007, Eva’s dream became a reality when she landed a driving position at Trailwood Transport.

Today, “Ken Worth Jr.” mainly hauls general freight for West Coat Transport and play a significant role in transporting essential medical supplies.

Eva’s story is a testament to her determination and passion for making a difference.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and info to [email protected].