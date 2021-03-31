This week’s edition of the CAT Scale Rig of the Week belongs to a veteran driver — twice over.

When Garet Fritsch of Fishers, Indiana joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, he signed up to be a mechanic, but quickly switched to being a driver.

After a decade of military service, Garet transitioned to civilian life and enjoyed driving so much that he made it his career.

Garet is currently driving for Scott Miller trucking in Streator, Illinois and in 2017, the company bought this beautiful, Kenworth W900.

The truck features a Cummins ISX 15 engine that’s rated at 252 horsepower and is paired with an 18-speed transmission. Before he was assigned the truck, it was given new lights, painted tanks and a painted visor. Garet has also changed the grill and installed a blind-mount bumper. Garet said his favorite feature of the truck is the purple under-glow provided by the dual revolution lighting.

When operating, this truck can be seen hauling a variety of cargo on open-deck trailers and even making an appearance in local Christmas parades.

