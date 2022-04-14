CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Garet Fritsch

This week’s edition of the CAT Scale Rig of the Week belongs to a veteran driver — twice over. When Garet Fritsch of Fishers, Indiana joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, he signed up to be a mechanic, but quickly switched to being a driver. After a decade of military service, Garet transitioned to civilian life and enjoyed driving so much that he made it his career.

