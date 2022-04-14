TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Pursuit ends in arrest of man who stole commercial truck from Wyoming Target

By The Trucker News Staff -
Pursuit ends in arrest of man who stole commercial truck from Wyoming Target
An Alabama man is in custody after stealing this commercial truck from Target and leading law enforcement in a pursuit on Tuesday. (Courtesy: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. — An Alabama man is in custody after stealing a commercial truck from Target and leading law enforcement in a pursuit on Tuesday.

The pursuit started shortly after 4:45 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a box-style commercial truck was stolen from a Target in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A WHP Trooper located and attempted to stop the truck north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25.

The truck driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued north on I-25 at relatively low speeds.

WHP troopers successfully deployed spike strips to deflate the truck tires around milepost 40 on I-25, causing the driver’s side tire to deflate.

The truck stopped around milepost 46 on I-25, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The occupant has been identified as 45-year-old Alabama resident Jerry Jones.

Jones was taken to the Laramie County Detention Center.

Charges were filed for theft of the truck and eluding a peace officer.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE