Pursuit ends in arrest of man who stole commercial truck from Wyoming Target

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyo. — An Alabama man is in custody after stealing a commercial truck from Target and leading law enforcement in a pursuit on Tuesday.

The pursuit started shortly after 4:45 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a box-style commercial truck was stolen from a Target in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A WHP Trooper located and attempted to stop the truck north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25.

The truck driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued north on I-25 at relatively low speeds.

WHP troopers successfully deployed spike strips to deflate the truck tires around milepost 40 on I-25, causing the driver’s side tire to deflate.

The truck stopped around milepost 46 on I-25, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The occupant has been identified as 45-year-old Alabama resident Jerry Jones.

Jones was taken to the Laramie County Detention Center.

Charges were filed for theft of the truck and eluding a peace officer.