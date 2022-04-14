Love’s Travel Stops adds almost 80 truck parking spaces in Waterloo, New York

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Waterloo, New York, thanks to a travel stop that opened Thursday. The store adds 78 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Seneca County.

“The store in Waterloo will offer the amenities Love’s is known for like fresh food and drinks and today’s latest technologies in its Mobile to Go Zone,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “We’re pleased to serve customers at our fifth location in New York and help get them back on the road quickly and safely.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 11,000 square feet.

Subway (opening 4/18) and Wendy’s (opening 4/14).

78 truck parking spaces.

60 car parking spaces.

Seven RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening later).

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern.