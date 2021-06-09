When Gene Petrosky was a kid, he would keep his eyes open for this model. Now, he drives it.

Gene said he bought this 1980 Kenworth W900A as soon as he finally found one.

This particular truck was purchased from a Kenworth dealer in Denver, Colorado. Gene even made a trip to the dealer to verify the VIN. He also found a photo of the truck when it was still at the dealership.

Gene made it his mission to restore the truck back to its original look as much as possible including the original colors and paint scheme.

The truck is powered by a 3408 CAT engine that is paired to a 15-speed transmission. Currently, Gene only runs the truck during the summer hauling freight and taking it to truck shows. The rest of the year, it stays in the shop and out of the elements.

Gene also gave the truck the nickname “Big A” after it’s model number.

