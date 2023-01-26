CAT SCALE Rig of the Week | Greg Nelson

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week delivers the goods when it comes to heavy cargo and great looks.

Owner Greg Nelson ordered this truck in 2019 at Green Bay Kenworth, and the truck was assembled by Kustom Trucks of Coos Bay, Oregon. It’s a 2020 Kenworth T800 Glider with a CAT C12 engine and a 13-speed transmission that gets 430 horsepower.

When the truck arrived at his shop, Greg and his father installed all the lights, made their own custom deck plate and installed the wet kit. They also had the fuel tanks painted and installed the rear fenders and light bar.

Greg said he works the truck almost six days a week and pulls mostly short and long dumps and hoppers. He typically hauls construction materials, grain, salt, coal, rock and fertilizer.

Greg’s been driving since his early 20s. He gave college a try but realized school wasn’t for him — so he went back to the family business of trucking.

When he isn’t driving, Greg enjoys boating with his wife, Trisha, and their two sons.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and information to [email protected].