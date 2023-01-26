Trucker Path survey: 24% prefer to return home every night

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A survey of drivers by Trucker Path found that less than one-fourth of truck drivers who responded preferred to return home every night.

Trucker Path users were asked “how often do you prefer to return home?”

They were given the following four options as answers:

Every night.

Several times a week.

Several times a month.

Always on the road.

The survey found only 24% of truck drivers wanted to be home every night.

By far, the most popular option for drivers was to be home several times a month, with 36% stating that was their preference.

The second most popular option was to be home several times a week, which 25% of truck drivers responded as their preference. The least popular option was to be always on the road, with only 15% stating that was their preference.

The results also found that 80% of drivers who preferred to always be on the road were. When it came to drivers who preferred to return home several time a month, 89% reported they got to do so. Seventy-four percent of drivers who wanted to be home several times a week actually got to do so. The lowest number was for drivers who preferred to return home every night, which was at 63% getting to do so.

Trucker Path is a mapping and navigation app for truck drivers. Truckers can use the app to find the closest truck stop, available parking, weigh stations as well as safety focused truck routing.